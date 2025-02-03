Anzeige
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Stuttgart
03.02.25
14:18 Uhr
17,750 Euro
+0,050
+0,28 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,80018,25019:38
Dow Jones News
03.02.2025 18:25 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the acquisition of Netquest

Finanznachrichten News

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the acquisition of Netquest 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the acquisition of Netquest 
03-Feb-2025 / 17:53 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Bilendi announces the completion 
of the acquisition of Netquest 
 
Paris, February 3, 2025 - Bilendi, a leading provider of technology, data, and AI-driven solutions for the market 
research industry, today announces the completion of the acquisition of Netquest from NielsenIQ - GfK, a leader in 
technologies and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America, following the fulfillment of the 
usual closing conditions. The transaction will be consolidated into Bilendi's accounts, commencing 1st February, 2025. 
As a reminder, Bilendi announced on 17th December, 2024 via a press release, the signing of an agreement with NielsenIQ 
- GfK for the acquisition of Netquest. Founded in 2001 in Barcelona, Netquest operates the most prominent panels in 
Spain, Portugal, and 19 Latin American countries, with over 1,500,000 panelists. It also runs 6 panels in Europe and 
the United States. With 270 employees in 8 countries and a portfolio of 2,500 clients, Netquest is a key player in 
Iberia and Latin America. 
Bilendi now employs 680 people across 18 countries, operates panels in 37 countries, with over 4,000,000 panelists, a 
portfolio of nearly 4,000 clients and offers AI solutions, qualitative market research platforms and unique behavioral 
data collection technologies. 
With this acquisition, the largest in its history, the Bilendi Group expects to generate more than EUR90 million in 
revenue on an aggregated basis in 2025, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 22%. 
After acquiring Respondi in 2021 and Tandemz in October 2024, Bilendi continues its aggressive growth strategy, 
combining organic growth and targeted acquisitions, with the reaffirmed goal of reaching EUR100 million in revenue by 
2026 and an EBITDA margin of 20% to 25% of revenue. 
 
The main advisors involved in this transaction are: 
. Bilendi Advisors 
M&A and Financing Advisor: AllInvest Corporate Finance 
Legal Advisors: Cuatrecasas, Harlay Avocats, Goodwin 
Financial Auditors: GNL Russel Bedford 
Financial Communications Advisor: SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Next publication: Q4 revenues, 26 February 2025 (after close of trading) 
 
About Bilendi 
Bilendi is a leader in Europe and Latin America in technologies, data, and AI solutions for the market research 
industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, 
patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers in order to better understand our society and for economic and 
political players, so that they can make informed decisions. 
With a team of over 680 people, Bilendi is present in 21 countries across Europe, North America, and South America. 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, 
a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 36 countries across Europe, North 
America, and Latin America. 
In 2024, Bilendi announced the acquisition of Tandemz (a specialist in UX tester recruitment) and Netquest (a leader in 
technologies and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America), bringing the Group's aggregated 
revenue for 2024 to over EUR90 million with an EBITDA margin exceeding 22%. 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - 
"Innovative company" status from BPI France. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
Contacts 
BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: +331 56 88 11 10        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi announces the completion of the acquisition of Netquest 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2080193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2080193 03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080193&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 11:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
