BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the acquisition of Netquest 03-Feb-2025 / 17:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi announces the completion of the acquisition of Netquest Paris, February 3, 2025 - Bilendi, a leading provider of technology, data, and AI-driven solutions for the market research industry, today announces the completion of the acquisition of Netquest from NielsenIQ - GfK, a leader in technologies and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America, following the fulfillment of the usual closing conditions. The transaction will be consolidated into Bilendi's accounts, commencing 1st February, 2025. As a reminder, Bilendi announced on 17th December, 2024 via a press release, the signing of an agreement with NielsenIQ - GfK for the acquisition of Netquest. Founded in 2001 in Barcelona, Netquest operates the most prominent panels in Spain, Portugal, and 19 Latin American countries, with over 1,500,000 panelists. It also runs 6 panels in Europe and the United States. With 270 employees in 8 countries and a portfolio of 2,500 clients, Netquest is a key player in Iberia and Latin America. Bilendi now employs 680 people across 18 countries, operates panels in 37 countries, with over 4,000,000 panelists, a portfolio of nearly 4,000 clients and offers AI solutions, qualitative market research platforms and unique behavioral data collection technologies. With this acquisition, the largest in its history, the Bilendi Group expects to generate more than EUR90 million in revenue on an aggregated basis in 2025, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 22%. After acquiring Respondi in 2021 and Tandemz in October 2024, Bilendi continues its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic growth and targeted acquisitions, with the reaffirmed goal of reaching EUR100 million in revenue by 2026 and an EBITDA margin of 20% to 25% of revenue. The main advisors involved in this transaction are: . Bilendi Advisors M&A and Financing Advisor: AllInvest Corporate Finance Legal Advisors: Cuatrecasas, Harlay Avocats, Goodwin Financial Auditors: GNL Russel Bedford Financial Communications Advisor: SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Next publication: Q4 revenues, 26 February 2025 (after close of trading) About Bilendi Bilendi is a leader in Europe and Latin America in technologies, data, and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions. With a team of over 680 people, Bilendi is present in 21 countries across Europe, North America, and South America. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 36 countries across Europe, North America, and Latin America. In 2024, Bilendi announced the acquisition of Tandemz (a specialist in UX tester recruitment) and Netquest (a leader in technologies and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America), bringing the Group's aggregated revenue for 2024 to over EUR90 million with an EBITDA margin exceeding 22%. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - "Innovative company" status from BPI France. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: +331 56 88 11 10 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

