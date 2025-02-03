REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) has decided to drop the Virtual Private Network or VPN feature in MS Defender from its Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscription by the end of February.VPN provides a privacy blanket to subscribers by encrypting their internet activity and concealing their online identity, protecting them from third-party data tracking and cyber threats.'We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs,' explained Microsoft in a support note spotted by Windows Central.The privacy-enhancing feature was first introduced in 2023 on Defender, helping millions of users access secure browsing without purchasing another subscription.However, the VPN feature will still be visible for Android users in their settings past the expiration date. They must remove it manually if they wish to discontinue the feature.'Action is not required by Windows, iOS, and macOS users,' Microsoft clarified.Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 subscribers could still access to identity theft protection and credit monitoring services in the U.S.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX