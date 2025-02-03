Quest Diagnostics: From College to Career - Experiencing the Building Blocks of Professional Success

The Quest Diagnostics technology team hosted 6 interns for a 10-week program. Each intern contributed to a key initiative for their respective workgroup while also engaging in valuable lunch-and-learn presentations, one-on-one networking opportunities with leaders, and educational lab and logistics tours.

The interns were asked to share their insights around their experience at Quest, and the responses were incredibly inspiring. Many of the interns commented on the culture of HTAS (Healthcare Technology and Analytics Solutions) being welcoming, inclusive, and nurturing. And part of this sentiment has come from the opportunity for the interns to engage not only with senior leaders but also with individuals who have been so willing to share their technical expertise and insights.

Matt, intern for the IT Security group, shared, "Learning from IT professionals and seeing how everyone collaborates was super awesome and rewarding. Every day coming into the office or working from home felt like I was a part of the Quest family, even though I was only employed for 10 weeks. Especially my team, they took me in with open arms and made me feel welcome and collaborated with me in a way that made it engaging and fun."

While the interns spent much time working on their projects and preparing their capstone summary presentations for leaders, they also had time to see Quest behind the scenes. Some highlights included touring the Clifton lab and learning all about Quest logistics. These adventures topped the list of favorite memories made across the intern team and distinguished the program as unique and something the interns will never forget.

The team reflected on key learnings and lessons that will prepare them for their next career step. Networking, collaboration, and effective communication are the top three building blocks that the interns will take with them on their next adventure. And every single intern expressed an interest in joining the Quest team should an opportunity arise!

To cap off the experience, each intern presented to a large group of peers, mentors, and senior leaders. The presentations highlighted their project work, key findings, and business impact.

Murali Balakumar, SVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer, commented, "It was amazing to see the energy and enthusiasm our interns brought to their capstone presentations. I was impressed with the level of real-world experience they gained during their two-month internship with Quest as well as their depth of understanding of the business and our customers.

