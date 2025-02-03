WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $62.20 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $58.55 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 31.8% to $161.10 million from $122.23 million last year.Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $62.20 Mln. vs. $58.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $161.10 Mln vs. $122.23 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX