WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $79.01 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $93.39 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.Excluding items, Palantir Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $341.95 million or $0.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 36.0% to $827.52 million from $608.35 million last year.Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $79.01 Mln. vs. $93.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $827.52 Mln vs. $608.35 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $858 - $862 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX