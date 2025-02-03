WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $167.01 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $94.44 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $175.2 million or $1.31 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $4.014 billion from $3.899 billion last year.AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $167.01 Mln. vs. $94.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $4.014 Bln vs. $3.899 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 - $5.20Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX