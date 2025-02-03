WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $193 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 15.3% to $1.686 billion from $1.990 billion last year.
Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $193 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.686 Bln vs. $1.990 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.52 - $5.92
