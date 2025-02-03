Cypher Metaverse Inc.: Cypher Updates Disclosure at the Request of the BCSC and CSE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("Cypher" or the "Company") announces an update on the Company's disclosure.

Disclosure Update

On January 15, the Company engaged Aktiencheck de AG for a €12,500 3 day marketing program, which was to consist of updates on the Company's metaverse projects. Instead, the contractor provided the following unauthorized disclosure to its subscriber base:

1. "According to company circles, our crypto and blockchain stock tip Cypher Metaverse Inc. is on the verge of concluding groundbreaking deals in the booming crypto and blockchain sectors"

2. "The management of our crypto stock tip Cypher Metaverse Inc. is promising groundbreaking crypto deals that will make a real difference."

3. "Just before huge deals"

None of the above was then or is now accurate nor were these items authorized or reviewed by the Company in order to ensure compliance with securities laws. At the request of the CSE and BCSC, the promotion materials published by Aktiencheck de AG have now been taken down. The Company acknowledges that it failed to disclose the engagement of the marketing program in accordance with CSE policy. The Company has undertaken to review and approve all promotional materials going forward.

The Company has been advised by the CSE that the CSE has determined that it no longer meets continued listing requirements and that its shares will resume trading tomorrow morning under the symbol CODE.x.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The Company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.

George Tsafalas - Director

Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Company's website at www.cypher-meta.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Cypher believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Cypher can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cypher undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Cypher, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire