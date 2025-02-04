WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH), a California-based managed health care company Monday announced that it completed the acquisition of ConnectiCare Holding Company, Inc. as of February 1, 2025.At the time of the closing, ConnectiCare provided services to about 140,000 members across Marketplace, Medicare, and specific commercial products.Monday MOH closed at $325.36 or 4.82% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX