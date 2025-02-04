WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX, BCTXW, BCT.TO) announced the pricing of a public offering of 762,500 common shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share.The company expects total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, to be $3.05 million. The offering is expected to close on February 5, 2025.The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and the advancement of business objectives.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX