TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSF.PK) revealed a profit for nine months that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at ¥652,170 million, or ¥220.70 per share. This compares with ¥726,407 million, or ¥240.29 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to ¥10,983 billion from ¥9,998 billion last year.Mitsui & Co Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: ¥652,170 Mln. vs. ¥726,407 Mln. last year. -EPS: ¥220.70 vs. ¥240.29 last year. -Revenue: ¥10,983 Bln vs. ¥9,998 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full year to March 31, Mitsui has reaffirmed its net earnings guidance of ¥920 billion or ¥313.42 per basic share.For the 12-month period to March 31, 2024, the company had recorded a net profit of ¥1.063 trillion.In addition, the company still expects to pay a total annual dividend of ¥100 per share, down from the prior year's ¥170 per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX