Collaboration delivers greater agility, operational efficiency and speed to market, driving customer satisfaction and loyalty

In a fiercely competitive market, communications service providers (CSPs) must be nimbler than ever to earn customer loyalty. As part of its digital transformation strategy, Gamma Communications plc ("Gamma"), a leading technology-based provider of communication services across Europe, choseCSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) to strengthen its customer experience. This collaboration will allow Gamma the agility to quickly bring new products to market and adapt in real-time to meet consumer needs, enabling greater loyalty and growth.

"Our mission is to offer simple, intuitive experiences in an era of increasing complexity," said Colin Lees, chief technology officer, Gamma. "Our channel partners and enterprise customers are at the heart of our business, so we relish the opportunity to serve them better with greater efficiency, speed and flexibility. With CSG's solutions, we can respond to market needs quickly to bring our customers and partners the right offering at the right time, in the channels that work best for them."

CSG's industry-leading configure, price, quote (CPQ) platform will help Gamma adapt more quickly to market needs, offer more personalised solutions for its business customers and enable a more seamless self-service user experience. These improvements to Gamma's portal will simplify integration with standardised APIs and give its customers easier access to a broader set of products. In turn, Gamma can keep happier, more loyal channel partners and enterprise customers, driving faster business growth to enable future innovation.

"As the pace of innovation increases, customer expectations rise and complexity grows," said Sean Casey, senior vice president, product management, CSG. "That's why CSPs must put the customer at the heart of their decision-making and invest in nimble, integrated systems that allow them to bring products to market faster, pivot in real-time and unlock a deeper level of personalisation. As a customer-centric business, Gamma was already ahead of the curve. We are proud to have earned Gamma's trust to usher in a new era of innovation, profitability and long-term customer trust."

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

About Gamma

Gamma Communications plc is a leading provider of technology-based communication services across Europe. Gamma is admitted to trading on AIM and employs approximately 2,000 people. Offering a range of Unified Communications, mobile, security and connectivity services, Gamma provides robust and secure end-to-end business communication solutions, enabling organisations to communicate, collaborate and offer a better customer experience.

Gamma's vision is for a better-connected world in which it can work smarter for the benefit of business, people, and the planet. Its primary market is the UK, where it delivers network-based services to SME, Public Sector, and Enterprise markets through its extensive network of trusted channel partners and direct sales and support capabilities. Expanding its presence in Europe, Gamma is continuing to grow its group of businesses focused on digital transformation by delivering services to customers via a network of channel partners in Germany, Spain, and the Benelux region.

For more information about Gamma and its comprehensive range of products and services, please visit gammagroup.co

