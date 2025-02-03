The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Completes Divestiture Of Off-The-Road (OTR) Tire Business

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) ("Goodyear" or the "Company") has completed the previously announced divestiture of its off-the-road (OTR) tire business to The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, effective February 3, 2025, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $905 million.

"The sale of the OTR business is a significant milestone in Goodyear's transformation," said Goodyear Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart. "Our portfolio is now more streamlined, driving further efficiencies and enhancing our focus on our core industry-leading products and services."

Goodyear intends to use transaction proceeds to reduce leverage and fund initiatives in connection with the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.

Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal advisor to Goodyear.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

