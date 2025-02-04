Regulatory News:

Valerio Therapeutics S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIO) today announced a strategic decision to discontinue all clinical trials and associated activities, including the ongoing VIO-01 trial. This shift was decided by the board of directors in the context of the financing challenges of the Company. The Company's cash position should enable it to finance its refocused business other the next three months. In the meantime, in addition to the reduction of its expenses, it is negotiating with its stakeholders and is seeking to reach the agreement needed to secure its financial and cash trajectory in the next twelve months.

The end of clinical trials will enable the company to focus exclusively on early-stage drug development, ensuring efficient use of available capital while maintaining a strong focus on innovation.

As part of this transition, Valerio will cease clinical-stage operations in oncology and close its U.S. office in Lexington, MA. The company is conducting a strategic review to redefine its pipeline and long-term vision, ensuring sustainable growth and value creation for stakeholders. The Company will focus on its early-stage activities, namely the development of its single chain antibody platform, which, coupled with chemistry capabilities and oligonucleotides expertise, can open new avenues for the company.

The company will update the market as soon as the ongoing discussions with its stakeholders lead to securing a long-term financing solution to achieve its strategic development milestones.

Julien Miara, Chairperson and CEO of Valerio Therapeutics, commented:

"This decision, which will help consolidate the financial position of the company together with other actions, allows us to focus on our core strengths in early-stage research while preserving financial flexibility to drive transformative innovation. We extend our gratitude to the patients, investigators, and partners who have supported our clinical efforts and remain steadfast in our mission to develop novel therapies addressing critical unmet needs.

Valerio is committed to providing updates on its revised strategy and future plans in due course.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Valerio Therapeutics and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Valerio Therapeutics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Valerio Therapeutics is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Valerio Therapeutics to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent company's annual financial report or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.valeriotx.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org)

