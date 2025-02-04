LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas exploration company Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L) on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Richard Miller as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from February 14.This development follows the announcement on December 5 of the current Chief Executive Officer Rahul Dhir exiting the company.The company said that while Dhir will step down from the Board on February 14, he will be available to the business until his notice period ends on June 5 to ensure a smooth transition.The process to find a new permanent CEO is progressing well and the Board will provide further updates in due course, Tullow Oil added.Commenting on the developments, Phuthuma Nhleko, Non-Executive Chairman, said, 'The appointment of Richard on an interim basis allows Tullow to focus on the delivery of its near-term objectives and effect a smooth transition to a full time CEO in due course.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX