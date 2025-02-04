Kinnevik AB: Kinnevik's Year-End Release 2024

"Coming out of 2024, Kinnevik now has a predominantly private portfolio invested in growth companies coupled with a strong cash position. While we have around 20 larger investments, our priority in the past two years has been focusing our portfolio towards our most promising assets. As a result, our five high-performing core companies now make up more than half of our portfolio, showing attractive returns as a group. With our permanent capital-backed approach, we expect several of these businesses to remain Kinnevik companies for many years to come. In the fourth quarter, our companies continued to show solid and substantial growth and significant margin improvements. With activity in the private growth markets picking up, our companies are also attracting new investors, validating their potential."

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

Key events of the Quarter

TravelPerk raised USD 200m from new and existing investors and agreed to acquire expense management platform Yokoy, delivering on the ambition to create the leading integrated travel and expense management platform in Europe and the US

Newer bio ventures hit important milestones - Recursion's acquisition of Exscientia was completed, and Enveda entered the clinic with its first drug and raised USD 130m in new funding

Capital Markets Day in October outlined five-year expectations and highlighted our portfolio with presentations from the founders and CEOs of all our core companies

EGM in December elected new board members Jan Berntsson and Hans Ploos van Amstel, and authorised share repurchases and new share issues

Key events of the Year

Core companies - Cityblock, Mews, Pleo, Spring Health and TravelPerk - ended 2024 with encouraging performance, growing revenues by more than 55 percent on average with significant profitability improvements enabling them to refocus on investing into sustained high growth in 2025-26

Portfolio concentration to core companies expanded from 29 to 53 percent during 2024 through active capital reallocation, operational performance, and growing valuations

Mews, Spring Health and TravelPerk all raised new funding rounds at above-NAV valuation

Divested our full shareholding in Tele2 to iliad/NJJ for a total consideration of SEK 13bn

Extraordinary cash distribution of SEK 23 per share, or SEK 6.4bn in total, paid in June

Investment Activities

SEK 1,219m invested in the fourth quarter, mainly into our core company TravelPerk and our newer bio venture Enveda

Of the SEK 485m in-quarter investment in TravelPerk, SEK 78m was agreed prior to the funding round

SEK 3,588m invested during 2024, of which SEK 2,775m or 77 percent into focus companies with SEK 938m in secondary investments leveraging our structural advantages

Smaller divestments of SEK 17m during the quarter and 70m during the year, adding to our Tele2 exit and bringing 2024 divestments to SEK 12.9bn

Financial Position

Net Asset Value of SEK 39.2bn (SEK 139 per share), up 5 percent in the quarter and down 5 percent during 2024 when adjusting for SEK 6.4bn extraordinary cash distribution

Private portfolio up 7 percent in the quarter through solid valuation development and positive currencies, down 11 percent during 2024 mainly due to write-off of VillageMD investment

Net Cash position of SEK 10.9bn at end of 2024, with limited follow-on investment needs in the portfolio providing high level of discretion on pace and target of investment

