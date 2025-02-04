Bonava AB: Bonava's year-end report 2024: Strong finish of the year with increased number of sold and started units

Fourth quarter, October - December 2024*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,144 M (4,989)

Operating gross margin amounted to 14.7 per cent (13.5)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 288 M (464) and operating EBIT margin was 9.2 per cent (9.3)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 523 M (1,008)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK 461 M (940)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.49 (2.70)

The number of housing units sold was 1,074 (356)

The number of housing units started was 1,001 (394)

Twelve months, January - December 2024*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 8,194 M (13, 269)

Operating gross margin amounted to 11.6 per cent (10.7)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 290 M (660) and operating EBIT margin was 3.5 per cent (5.0)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,524 M (538)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK 621 M (716)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, was SEK -1.85 (-10.66)

The number of housing units sold was 2,300 (1,493)

The number of housing units started was 2,035 (1,333)

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be distributed for the financial year 2024

*Recognised revenue and profit pertain to continuing operations at the end of the period.

President and CEO Peter Wallin comments:

"We ended 2024 with a strong fourth quarter with both number of sold and started housing units doubled. The consumer confidence is increasing, and the investor sentiment is improving. In the quarter, we delivered stable operating margins despite a lower volume of homes handed over. We have a growing profitability in our portfolio of ongoing projects and our pipeline of future production starts underpins further growth."

Report presentation today at 09.00 a.m. CET

The report will be presented in English by President and CEO Peter Wallin and CFO Jon Johnsson at 09.00 a.m. CET.

The webcast is accessible via this link:

https://bonava.videosync.fi/2025-02-04-q4-2024

To participate in the telephone conference, please register at:

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=5001921

After registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask questions, please follow the webcast and post your questions in the chat or call in and dial *5 on your phone.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available for download from bonava.com .

For more information, please contact:

Jon Johnsson, Deputy CEO and CFO

jon.johnsson@bonava.com

Tel: +46 700 888 605

Fredrik Hammarbäck, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs

fredrik.hammarback@bonava.com

Tel: +46 739 056 063

