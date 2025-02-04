WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Acting Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID.A statement issued by the State Department says Trump made this decision as an interim step toward gaining control and better understanding over the agency's activity.'The United States Agency for International Development has long strayed from its original mission of responsibly advancing American interests abroad, and it is now abundantly clear that significant portions of USAID funding are not aligned with the core national interests of the United States,' according to it.Rubio has notified Congress that a review of USAID's foreign assistance activities is underway with an eye towards potential reorganization of the US government's main overseas aid agency.'As we evaluate USAID and ensure it is in alignment with an America First agenda and the efforts of the State Department, we will continue to protect the American people's interests and ensure their tax dollars are not wasted,' the State Department said.It alleged that for decades, the USAID has been unaccountable to taxpayers 'as it funnels massive sums of money to the ridiculous - and, in many cases, malicious - pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats, with next-to-no oversight.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX