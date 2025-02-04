WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Information Technology services provider Gartner, Inc. (IT), Tuesday announced the financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.The company anticipates revenue and adjusted earnings of atleast $6.555 billion and $11.45 per share, respectively.On average, analysts estimate revenue of $6.7 billion and earnings of $13.08 per share for the same period.In the pre-market hours, Gartner's stock is trading at $553.28, up 1 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX