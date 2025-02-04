BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission and Moldova have agreed on a two-year Comprehensive Strategy for Energy Independence and Resilience of Moldova.It has a two-fold objective of releasing Moldova from the insecurities of Russian supply of energy and fully integrating it in the EU energy market.Under this strategy, Moldova will get financial support of EUR250 million for 2025 from the EU. Out of this, EUR100 million will be provided by mid-April.In addition, the European Union has offered EUR60 million for the people in the Transnistrian region of Moldova, the Left Bank, subject to conditions.More than 350,000 people in the Transnistrian region have been left in cold in January following Russian energy giant Gazprom discontinuing energy supplies to Moldova. The European Commission has made it clear that this support is subject to steps being taken on fundamental freedoms and human rights in the Transnistrian region.In the short term, the overall package will support Moldovan consumers who are facing steep price increases on the Right Bank. It will allow to compensate all excess electricity costs for all households for up to 110 kWh every month until December 31.In the longer term, the EU support will allow Moldova to improve its energy security through investments and reforms for the energy transition and ensure the full phase out of Russian supply of energy resources. The package is a continuation of the work done by the European Union and partners to reduce Moldova's energy vulnerability. Today Moldova's energy system is providing electricity and heat without any blackouts.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX