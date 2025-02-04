WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $22.3 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $1.9 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.4 million or $0.67 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $731.7 million from $716.6 million last year.Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $22.3 Mln. vs. $1.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $731.7 Mln vs. $716.6 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.70 Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.65Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX