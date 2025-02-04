WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $453.5 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $218.5 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $2.284 billion from $2.217 billion last year.WEC Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $453.5 Mln. vs. $218.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $2.284 Bln vs. $2.217 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX