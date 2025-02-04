NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PJT Partners Inc. (the "Company" or "PJT Partners") (NYSE: PJT) today announced its financial results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Revenues

The following table sets forth revenues for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (Dollars in Millions) Revenues Advisory Fees $ 434.5 $ 290.6 49% $ 1,314.0 $ 1,026.6 28% Placement Fees 32.4 28.3 14% 146.3 102.6 43% Interest Income & Other 10.4 9.6 8% 32.9 23.9 38% Total Revenues $ 477.3 $ 328.6 45% $ 1,493.2 $ 1,153.2 29%

Year Ended

The increase in Advisory Revenues was due to increases in strategic advisory, restructuring and private capital solutions revenues.

The increase in Placement Revenues was due to an increase in fund placement revenues.

The increase in Interest Income & Other was principally due to higher interest income as a result of higher average cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances.

Three Months Ended

The increase in Advisory Revenues was principally due to an increase in strategic advisory revenues.

The increase in Placement Revenues was principally due to an increase in fund placement revenues.

Expenses

The following tables set forth information relating to the Company's expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 GAAP As Adjusted GAAP As Adjusted (Dollars in Millions) Expenses Compensation and Benefits $ 1,032.1 $ 1,030.0 $ 805.4 $ 805.4 % of Revenues 69.1 % 69.0 % 69.8 % 69.8 % Non-Compensation $ 190.5 $ 184.9 $ 170.2 $ 165.1 % of Revenues 12.8 % 12.4 % 14.8 % 14.3 % Total Expenses $ 1,222.6 $ 1,214.8 $ 975.6 $ 970.5 % of Revenues 81.9 % 81.4 % 84.6 % 84.2 % Pretax Income $ 270.6 $ 278.3 $ 177.6 $ 182.7 % of Revenues 18.1 % 18.6 % 15.4 % 15.8 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 GAAP As Adjusted GAAP As Adjusted (Dollars in Millions) Expenses Compensation and Benefits $ 326.0 $ 323.9 $ 232.3 $ 232.3 % of Revenues 68.3 % 67.9 % 70.7 % 70.7 % Non-Compensation $ 48.4 $ 46.6 $ 44.6 $ 43.3 % of Revenues 10.1 % 9.8 % 13.6 % 13.2 % Total Expenses $ 374.4 $ 370.5 $ 276.9 $ 275.6 % of Revenues 78.4 % 77.6 % 84.3 % 83.9 % Pretax Income $ 102.9 $ 106.8 $ 51.7 $ 53.0 % of Revenues 21.6 % 22.4 % 15.7 % 16.1 %

Compensation and Benefits Expense

Year Ended

GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense was $1.03 billion compared with $805 million in the prior year. Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense was $1.03 billion compared with $805 million in the prior year. The increase in Compensation and Benefits Expense was driven by higher revenues compared with the prior year period, partially offset by a lower accrual rate.

Three Months Ended

GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense was $326 million for the current quarter compared with $232 million in the prior year. Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense was $324 million compared with $232 million in the prior year. The increase in Compensation and Benefits Expense was driven by higher revenues compared with the prior year period, partially offset by a lower accrual rate.

Non-Compensation Expense

Year Ended

GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $191 million compared with $170 million in the prior year. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $185 million compared with $165 million in the prior year.

The increase in GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense compared with the prior year was principally due to increases in Occupancy and Related, Travel and Related, and Communications and Information Services. Occupancy and Related increased principally due to the expansion and lease term extension for our New York headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2023 and further expansion of our London office in the third quarter of 2024. Travel and Related increased due to increased levels of business travel. Communications and Information Services increased principally due to investments in technology infrastructure.

Three Months Ended

GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $48 million for the current quarter compared with $45 million in the prior year. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $47 million for the current quarter compared with $43 million in the prior year.

The increase in GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense compared with the prior year was principally due to increases in Occupancy and Related, Travel and Related, and Professional Fees, partially offset by a decrease in Other Expenses. Occupancy and Related increased principally due to the expansion and lease term extension for our New York headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2023 and further expansion of our London office in the third quarter of 2024. Travel and Related increased due to increased levels of business travel. Professional Fees increased principally due to higher senior advisor expenses. Other Expenses decreased principally due to lower bad debt expense.

Provision for Taxes

As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned 60.3% of PJT Partners Holdings LP. The Company is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax while PJT Partners Holdings LP and its operating subsidiaries are subject to certain state, local and foreign income taxes. Refer to Note 11. "Stockholders' Equity" in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in " Part II. Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for further information about the corporate ownership structure. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 11.6% and 12.0%, respectively. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 11.9% and 18.0%, respectively.

In calculating Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, the Company has assumed that all outstanding partnership units in PJT Partners Holdings LP ("Partnership Units") (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged into shares of the Company's Class A common stock, subjecting all of the Company's income to corporate-level tax.

The effective tax rate for Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 20.6% and 25.3%, respectively.

Capital Management and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $547 million and had no funded debt.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of Class A common stock in the open market, exchanged 542 thousand Partnership Units for cash and net share settled 339 thousand shares of Class A common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations. During the fourth quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 319 thousand shares of Class A common stock in the open market, exchanged 125 thousand Partnership Units for cash and net share settled 45 thousand shares of Class A common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations.

In total during the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 3.1 million share and share equivalents at an average price of $109.14 per share. During the fourth quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 489 thousand share and share equivalents at an average price of $149.28 per share.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's remaining repurchase authorization was $278 million.

The Company intends to repurchase 324 thousand Partnership Units for cash on February 11, 2025 at a price to be determined by the volume-weighted average price per share of the Company's Class A common stock on February 6, 2025.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2025 to Class A common stockholders of record as of March 5, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following represent additional performance measures that management uses in making resource allocation and/or compensation decisions. These measures should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes the following non-GAAP measures, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating results: Adjusted Pretax Income; Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, in total and on a per-share basis (referred to as "Adjusted EPS"); Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense. These non-GAAP measures, presented and discussed in this earnings release, remove the impact of: (a) acquisition-related compensation expense; (b) acquisition-related intangible asset amortization; and (c) the net change to the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone Inc. ("Blackstone") related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and further detail regarding the adjustments are provided in the Appendix.

To help investors understand the effect of the Company's ownership structure on its Adjusted Net Income, the Company has presented Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted. This measure illustrates the impact of taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes a number of adjustments, including the tax benefits of the adjustments for acquisition-related compensation expense and amortization expense.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited)

Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)

PJT Partners Inc. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Advisory Fees $ 434,453 $ 290,633 $ 1,314,003 $ 1,026,646 Placement Fees 32,432 28,338 146,258 102,611 Interest Income and Other 10,396 9,583 32,916 23,925 Total Revenues 477,281 328,554 1,493,177 1,153,182 Expenses Compensation and Benefits 326,022 232,271 1,032,070 805,385 Occupancy and Related 13,466 10,721 50,695 40,420 Travel and Related 10,533 8,727 37,003 31,190 Professional Fees 9,607 7,856 37,619 36,581 Communications and Information Services 5,087 4,840 20,050 17,157 Depreciation and Amortization 3,205 3,460 12,799 14,047 Other Expenses 6,481 8,986 32,372 30,793 Total Expenses 374,401 276,861 1,222,608 975,573 Income Before Provision for Taxes 102,880 51,693 270,569 177,609 Provision for Taxes 11,883 6,202 32,096 31,927 Net Income 90,997 45,491 238,473 145,682 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 39,693 20,579 104,080 63,883 Net Income Attributable to PJT Partners Inc. $ 51,304 $ 24,912 $ 134,393 $ 81,799 Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 2.02 $ 0.98 $ 5.28 $ 3.24 Diluted $ 1.83 $ 0.87 $ 4.92 $ 3.12 Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common

Stock Outstanding Basic 25,401,719 25,362,576 25,454,445 25,255,327 Diluted 44,948,361 43,472,884 44,105,131 41,882,034

PJT Partners Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Net Income $ 90,997 $ 45,491 $ 238,473 $ 145,682 Less: GAAP Provision for Taxes 11,883 6,202 32,096 31,927 GAAP Pretax Income 102,880 51,693 270,569 177,609 Adjustments to GAAP Pretax Income Acquisition-Related Compensation Expense(1) 2,103 - 2,103 - Amortization of Intangible Assets(2) 1,437 1,230 5,127 4,920 Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(3) 346 36 543 136 Adjusted Pretax Income 106,766 52,959 278,342 182,665 Adjusted Taxes(4) 12,765 6,700 33,708 32,768 Adjusted Net Income 94,001 46,259 244,634 149,897 If-Converted Adjustments Less: Adjusted Taxes(4) (12,765 ) (6,700 ) (33,708 ) (32,768 ) Add: If-Converted Taxes(5) 21,208 11,666 57,239 46,297 Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted $ 85,558 $ 41,293 $ 221,103 $ 136,368 GAAP Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 2.02 $ 0.98 $ 5.28 $ 3.24 Diluted $ 1.83 $ 0.87 $ 4.92 $ 3.12 GAAP Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common

Stock Outstanding Basic 25,401,719 25,362,576 25,454,445 25,255,327 Diluted 44,948,361 43,472,884 44,105,131 41,882,034 Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted Per Share $ 1.90 $ 0.96 $ 5.02 $ 3.27 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding, If-Converted 44,948,160 42,943,082 44,051,384 41,749,633

PJT Partners Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data - continued (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 326,022 $ 232,271 $ 1,032,070 $ 805,385 Acquisition-Related Compensation Expense(1) (2,103 ) - (2,103 ) - Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 323,919 $ 232,271 $ 1,029,967 $ 805,385 Non-Compensation Expenses Occupancy and Related $ 13,466 $ 10,721 $ 50,695 $ 40,420 Travel and Related 10,533 8,727 37,003 31,190 Professional Fees 9,607 7,856 37,619 36,581 Communications and Information Services 5,087 4,840 20,050 17,157 Depreciation and Amortization 3,205 3,460 12,799 14,047 Other Expenses 6,481 8,986 32,372 30,793 GAAP Non-Compensation Expense 48,379 44,590 190,538 170,188 Amortization of Intangible Assets(2) (1,437 ) (1,230 ) (5,127 ) (4,920 ) Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(3) (346 ) (36 ) (543 ) (136 ) Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense $ 46,596 $ 43,324 $ 184,868 $ 165,132

PJT Partners Inc.

Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)

The following table provides a summary of weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 for both basic and diluted shares. The table also provides a reconciliation to If-Converted Shares Outstanding assuming that all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) and unvested PJT Partners Inc. restricted stock units ("RSUs") were converted to shares of the Company's Class A common stock:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - GAAP Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP 25,401,719 25,362,576 25,454,445 25,255,327 Dilutive Impact of Unvested RSUs(6) 3,808,660 2,614,537 2,979,117 1,711,829 Dilutive Impact of Partnership Units(7) 15,737,982 15,495,771 15,671,569 14,914,878 Diluted Shares Outstanding, GAAP 44,948,361 43,472,884 44,105,131 41,882,034 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - If-Converted Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP 25,401,719 25,362,576 25,454,445 25,255,327 Unvested RSUs(6) 3,808,660 2,614,537 2,979,117 1,711,829 Partnership Units(8) 15,737,781 14,965,969 15,617,822 14,782,477 If-Converted Shares Outstanding 44,948,160 42,943,082 44,051,384 41,749,633 As of December 31, 2024 2023 Fully-Diluted Shares Outstanding(9) 46,675,815 46,046,461

As of December 31, 2024, in relation to awards granted containing both service and market conditions, the Company had achieved a dividend adjusted 20-day volume-weighted average share price of the Company's Class A common stock in excess of the final $130 market condition. Cumulatively, 2.5 million share equivalents were included in the Company's fully-diluted share count, of which 1.0 million had satisfied both service and market conditions, with the remaining 1.5 million vesting pursuant to ongoing service conditions.

Footnotes

(1) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income acquisition-related compensation expense for equity-based awards granted in connection with the acquisition of deNovo Partners on October 1, 2024. (2) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income amounts for the amortization of intangible assets that are associated with the acquisition of PJT Capital LP on October 1, 2015, the acquisition of CamberView on October 1, 2018, and the acquisition of deNovo Partners on October 1, 2024. (3) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income the net change to the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Such amounts are reflected in Other Expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (4) Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, considering both current and deferred income tax effects for the current ownership structure. (5) Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy market conditions) have been exchanged for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes a number of adjustments, including the tax benefits of the adjustments for acquisition-related compensation expense and amortization expense. (6) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury method of unvested RSUs that have a remaining service requirement. (7) Represents the number of shares assuming the conversion of vested Partnership Units, the dilutive impact of unvested Partnership Units with a remaining service requirement, and the dilutive impact of Partnership Units that achieved certain market conditions as if those conditions were achieved as of the beginning of the reporting period. (8) Represents the number of shares assuming the conversion of all Partnership Units, including Partnership Units that achieved certain market conditions as of the date those conditions were achieved. (9) Assumes all Partnership Units and unvested RSUs have been converted to shares of the Company's Class A common stock. Note: Amounts presented in tables above may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

