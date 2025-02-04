NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PJT Partners Inc. (the "Company" or "PJT Partners") (NYSE: PJT) today announced its financial results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Revenues
The following table sets forth revenues for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
(Dollars in Millions)
Revenues
Advisory Fees
$
434.5
$
290.6
49%
$
1,314.0
$
1,026.6
28%
Placement Fees
32.4
28.3
14%
146.3
102.6
43%
Interest Income & Other
10.4
9.6
8%
32.9
23.9
38%
Total Revenues
$
477.3
$
328.6
45%
$
1,493.2
$
1,153.2
29%
Year Ended
The increase in Advisory Revenues was due to increases in strategic advisory, restructuring and private capital solutions revenues.
The increase in Placement Revenues was due to an increase in fund placement revenues.
The increase in Interest Income & Other was principally due to higher interest income as a result of higher average cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances.
Three Months Ended
The increase in Advisory Revenues was principally due to an increase in strategic advisory revenues.
The increase in Placement Revenues was principally due to an increase in fund placement revenues.
Expenses
The following tables set forth information relating to the Company's expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
GAAP
As Adjusted
GAAP
As Adjusted
(Dollars in Millions)
Expenses
Compensation and Benefits
$
1,032.1
$
1,030.0
$
805.4
$
805.4
% of Revenues
69.1
%
69.0
%
69.8
%
69.8
%
Non-Compensation
$
190.5
$
184.9
$
170.2
$
165.1
% of Revenues
12.8
%
12.4
%
14.8
%
14.3
%
Total Expenses
$
1,222.6
$
1,214.8
$
975.6
$
970.5
% of Revenues
81.9
%
81.4
%
84.6
%
84.2
%
Pretax Income
$
270.6
$
278.3
$
177.6
$
182.7
% of Revenues
18.1
%
18.6
%
15.4
%
15.8
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
GAAP
As Adjusted
GAAP
As Adjusted
(Dollars in Millions)
Expenses
Compensation and Benefits
$
326.0
$
323.9
$
232.3
$
232.3
% of Revenues
68.3
%
67.9
%
70.7
%
70.7
%
Non-Compensation
$
48.4
$
46.6
$
44.6
$
43.3
% of Revenues
10.1
%
9.8
%
13.6
%
13.2
%
Total Expenses
$
374.4
$
370.5
$
276.9
$
275.6
% of Revenues
78.4
%
77.6
%
84.3
%
83.9
%
Pretax Income
$
102.9
$
106.8
$
51.7
$
53.0
% of Revenues
21.6
%
22.4
%
15.7
%
16.1
%
Compensation and Benefits Expense
Year Ended
GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense was $1.03 billion compared with $805 million in the prior year. Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense was $1.03 billion compared with $805 million in the prior year. The increase in Compensation and Benefits Expense was driven by higher revenues compared with the prior year period, partially offset by a lower accrual rate.
Three Months Ended
GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense was $326 million for the current quarter compared with $232 million in the prior year. Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense was $324 million compared with $232 million in the prior year. The increase in Compensation and Benefits Expense was driven by higher revenues compared with the prior year period, partially offset by a lower accrual rate.
Non-Compensation Expense
Year Ended
GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $191 million compared with $170 million in the prior year. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $185 million compared with $165 million in the prior year.
The increase in GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense compared with the prior year was principally due to increases in Occupancy and Related, Travel and Related, and Communications and Information Services. Occupancy and Related increased principally due to the expansion and lease term extension for our New York headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2023 and further expansion of our London office in the third quarter of 2024. Travel and Related increased due to increased levels of business travel. Communications and Information Services increased principally due to investments in technology infrastructure.
Three Months Ended
GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $48 million for the current quarter compared with $45 million in the prior year. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $47 million for the current quarter compared with $43 million in the prior year.
The increase in GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense compared with the prior year was principally due to increases in Occupancy and Related, Travel and Related, and Professional Fees, partially offset by a decrease in Other Expenses. Occupancy and Related increased principally due to the expansion and lease term extension for our New York headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2023 and further expansion of our London office in the third quarter of 2024. Travel and Related increased due to increased levels of business travel. Professional Fees increased principally due to higher senior advisor expenses. Other Expenses decreased principally due to lower bad debt expense.
Provision for Taxes
As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned 60.3% of PJT Partners Holdings LP. The Company is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax while PJT Partners Holdings LP and its operating subsidiaries are subject to certain state, local and foreign income taxes. Refer to Note 11. "Stockholders' Equity" in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in "Part II. Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for further information about the corporate ownership structure. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 11.6% and 12.0%, respectively. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 11.9% and 18.0%, respectively.
In calculating Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, the Company has assumed that all outstanding partnership units in PJT Partners Holdings LP ("Partnership Units") (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged into shares of the Company's Class A common stock, subjecting all of the Company's income to corporate-level tax.
The effective tax rate for Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 20.6% and 25.3%, respectively.
Capital Management and Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2024, the Company held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $547 million and had no funded debt.
During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of Class A common stock in the open market, exchanged 542 thousand Partnership Units for cash and net share settled 339 thousand shares of Class A common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations. During the fourth quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 319 thousand shares of Class A common stock in the open market, exchanged 125 thousand Partnership Units for cash and net share settled 45 thousand shares of Class A common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations.
In total during the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 3.1 million share and share equivalents at an average price of $109.14 per share. During the fourth quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 489 thousand share and share equivalents at an average price of $149.28 per share.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company's remaining repurchase authorization was $278 million.
The Company intends to repurchase 324 thousand Partnership Units for cash on February 11, 2025 at a price to be determined by the volume-weighted average price per share of the Company's Class A common stock on February 6, 2025.
Dividend
The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2025 to Class A common stockholders of record as of March 5, 2025.
Quarterly Investor Call Details
PJT Partners will host a conference call on February 4, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its full year and fourth quarter 2024 results. The conference call can be accessed via the internet at www.pjtpartners.com or by dialing +1 (800) 245-3047 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (203) 518-9765 (international), passcode PJTP4Q24. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available following the call at www.pjtpartners.com.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners is a premier, global, advisory-focused investment bank that was built from the ground up to be different. Our highly experienced, collaborative teams provide independent advice coupled with old-world, high-touch client service. This ethos has allowed us to attract some of the very best talent in the markets in which we operate. We deliver leading advice to many of the world's most consequential companies, effect some of the most transformative transactions and restructurings and raise billions of dollars of capital around the globe to support startups and more established companies. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain material presented herein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements include certain information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, acquisitions, financing plans, competitive position, potential growth opportunities, potential operating performance improvements, the effects of competition and the effects of future legislation or regulations. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "opportunity," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (a) changes in governmental regulations and policies; (b) cyber attacks, security vulnerabilities and internet disruptions, including breaches of data security and privacy leaks, data loss and business interruptions; (c) failures of our computer systems or communication systems, including as a result of a catastrophic event and the use of remote environments; (d) the impact of catastrophic events, including business disruptions, pandemics, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures on (1) the U.S. and the global economy and (2) our employees and our ability to provide services to our clients and respond to their needs; (e) the failure of third-party service providers to perform their functions; and (f) volatility in the political and economic environment, including as a result of inflation, new or changes to existing tariffs, elevated interest rates and geopolitical and military conflicts.
Any of these factors, as well as such other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. There may be other risks and uncertainties that the Company is unable to predict at this time or that are not currently expected to have a material adverse effect on its business. Any such risks could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following represent additional performance measures that management uses in making resource allocation and/or compensation decisions. These measures should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes the following non-GAAP measures, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating results: Adjusted Pretax Income; Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, in total and on a per-share basis (referred to as "Adjusted EPS"); Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense. These non-GAAP measures, presented and discussed in this earnings release, remove the impact of: (a) acquisition-related compensation expense; (b) acquisition-related intangible asset amortization; and (c) the net change to the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone Inc. ("Blackstone") related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and further detail regarding the adjustments are provided in the Appendix.
To help investors understand the effect of the Company's ownership structure on its Adjusted Net Income, the Company has presented Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted. This measure illustrates the impact of taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes a number of adjustments, including the tax benefits of the adjustments for acquisition-related compensation expense and amortization expense.
Appendix
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited)
Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)
Footnotes
PJT Partners Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Advisory Fees
$
434,453
$
290,633
$
1,314,003
$
1,026,646
Placement Fees
32,432
28,338
146,258
102,611
Interest Income and Other
10,396
9,583
32,916
23,925
Total Revenues
477,281
328,554
1,493,177
1,153,182
Expenses
Compensation and Benefits
326,022
232,271
1,032,070
805,385
Occupancy and Related
13,466
10,721
50,695
40,420
Travel and Related
10,533
8,727
37,003
31,190
Professional Fees
9,607
7,856
37,619
36,581
Communications and Information Services
5,087
4,840
20,050
17,157
Depreciation and Amortization
3,205
3,460
12,799
14,047
Other Expenses
6,481
8,986
32,372
30,793
Total Expenses
374,401
276,861
1,222,608
975,573
Income Before Provision for Taxes
102,880
51,693
270,569
177,609
Provision for Taxes
11,883
6,202
32,096
31,927
Net Income
90,997
45,491
238,473
145,682
Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
39,693
20,579
104,080
63,883
Net Income Attributable to PJT Partners Inc.
$
51,304
$
24,912
$
134,393
$
81,799
Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock
Basic
$
2.02
$
0.98
$
5.28
$
3.24
Diluted
$
1.83
$
0.87
$
4.92
$
3.12
Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common
Basic
25,401,719
25,362,576
25,454,445
25,255,327
Diluted
44,948,361
43,472,884
44,105,131
41,882,034
PJT Partners Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP Net Income
$
90,997
$
45,491
$
238,473
$
145,682
Less: GAAP Provision for Taxes
11,883
6,202
32,096
31,927
GAAP Pretax Income
102,880
51,693
270,569
177,609
Adjustments to GAAP Pretax Income
Acquisition-Related Compensation Expense(1)
2,103
-
2,103
-
Amortization of Intangible Assets(2)
1,437
1,230
5,127
4,920
Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(3)
346
36
543
136
Adjusted Pretax Income
106,766
52,959
278,342
182,665
Adjusted Taxes(4)
12,765
6,700
33,708
32,768
Adjusted Net Income
94,001
46,259
244,634
149,897
If-Converted Adjustments
Less: Adjusted Taxes(4)
(12,765
)
(6,700
)
(33,708
)
(32,768
)
Add: If-Converted Taxes(5)
21,208
11,666
57,239
46,297
Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted
$
85,558
$
41,293
$
221,103
$
136,368
GAAP Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock
Basic
$
2.02
$
0.98
$
5.28
$
3.24
Diluted
$
1.83
$
0.87
$
4.92
$
3.12
GAAP Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common
Basic
25,401,719
25,362,576
25,454,445
25,255,327
Diluted
44,948,361
43,472,884
44,105,131
41,882,034
Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted Per Share
$
1.90
$
0.96
$
5.02
$
3.27
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding, If-Converted
44,948,160
42,943,082
44,051,384
41,749,633
PJT Partners Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data - continued (unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense
$
326,022
$
232,271
$
1,032,070
$
805,385
Acquisition-Related Compensation Expense(1)
(2,103
)
-
(2,103
)
-
Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense
$
323,919
$
232,271
$
1,029,967
$
805,385
Non-Compensation Expenses
Occupancy and Related
$
13,466
$
10,721
$
50,695
$
40,420
Travel and Related
10,533
8,727
37,003
31,190
Professional Fees
9,607
7,856
37,619
36,581
Communications and Information Services
5,087
4,840
20,050
17,157
Depreciation and Amortization
3,205
3,460
12,799
14,047
Other Expenses
6,481
8,986
32,372
30,793
GAAP Non-Compensation Expense
48,379
44,590
190,538
170,188
Amortization of Intangible Assets(2)
(1,437
)
(1,230
)
(5,127
)
(4,920
)
Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(3)
(346
)
(36
)
(543
)
(136
)
Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense
$
46,596
$
43,324
$
184,868
$
165,132
PJT Partners Inc.
Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)
The following table provides a summary of weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 for both basic and diluted shares. The table also provides a reconciliation to If-Converted Shares Outstanding assuming that all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) and unvested PJT Partners Inc. restricted stock units ("RSUs") were converted to shares of the Company's Class A common stock:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - GAAP
Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP
25,401,719
25,362,576
25,454,445
25,255,327
Dilutive Impact of Unvested RSUs(6)
3,808,660
2,614,537
2,979,117
1,711,829
Dilutive Impact of Partnership Units(7)
15,737,982
15,495,771
15,671,569
14,914,878
Diluted Shares Outstanding, GAAP
44,948,361
43,472,884
44,105,131
41,882,034
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - If-Converted
Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP
25,401,719
25,362,576
25,454,445
25,255,327
Unvested RSUs(6)
3,808,660
2,614,537
2,979,117
1,711,829
Partnership Units(8)
15,737,781
14,965,969
15,617,822
14,782,477
If-Converted Shares Outstanding
44,948,160
42,943,082
44,051,384
41,749,633
As of December 31,
2024
2023
Fully-Diluted Shares Outstanding(9)
46,675,815
46,046,461
As of December 31, 2024, in relation to awards granted containing both service and market conditions, the Company had achieved a dividend adjusted 20-day volume-weighted average share price of the Company's Class A common stock in excess of the final $130 market condition. Cumulatively, 2.5 million share equivalents were included in the Company's fully-diluted share count, of which 1.0 million had satisfied both service and market conditions, with the remaining 1.5 million vesting pursuant to ongoing service conditions.
Footnotes
(1)
This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income acquisition-related compensation expense for equity-based awards granted in connection with the acquisition of deNovo Partners on October 1, 2024.
(2)
This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income amounts for the amortization of intangible assets that are associated with the acquisition of PJT Capital LP on October 1, 2015, the acquisition of CamberView on October 1, 2018, and the acquisition of deNovo Partners on October 1, 2024.
(3)
This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income the net change to the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Such amounts are reflected in Other Expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(4)
Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, considering both current and deferred income tax effects for the current ownership structure.
(5)
Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy market conditions) have been exchanged for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes a number of adjustments, including the tax benefits of the adjustments for acquisition-related compensation expense and amortization expense.
(6)
Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury method of unvested RSUs that have a remaining service requirement.
(7)
Represents the number of shares assuming the conversion of vested Partnership Units, the dilutive impact of unvested Partnership Units with a remaining service requirement, and the dilutive impact of Partnership Units that achieved certain market conditions as if those conditions were achieved as of the beginning of the reporting period.
(8)
Represents the number of shares assuming the conversion of all Partnership Units, including Partnership Units that achieved certain market conditions as of the date those conditions were achieved.
(9)
Assumes all Partnership Units and unvested RSUs have been converted to shares of the Company's Class A common stock.
Note: Amounts presented in tables above may not add or recalculate due to rounding.
