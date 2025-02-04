WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $137.65 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $119.24 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 26.1% to $923.54 million from $732.38 million last year.Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $137.65 Mln. vs. $119.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $923.54 Mln vs. $732.38 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX