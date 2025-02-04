BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China has announced additional tariffs on some goods imported from the United States in retaliation for U.S. imposing 10 percent tariffs on Chinese imports.From February 10, China will impose 15 percent tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas.A 10 percent tariff will be imposed on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars and pickup trucks.Announcing the fresh duties Tuesday, China's Ministry of Finance said Washington's unilateral imposition of tariffs seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization. 'It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also undermines the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.'In addition, China's Ministry of Commerce and customs administration announced new export controls on more than two dozen metal products and related technologies. It includes critical minerals tungsten and tellurium.On Saturday, the U.S. government had announced that it would impose a 10 percent tariff on all Chinese goods exported to the country to hold China accountable for trade deficits, illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl and other drugs into the U.S.President Donald Trump had also announced 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, but the measures were frozen after talks with leaders of those countries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX