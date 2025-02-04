WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ATI Inc. (ATI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $137.1 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $145.7 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.6 million or $0.79 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.172 billion from $1.064 billion last year.ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $137.1 Mln. vs. $145.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $1.172 Bln vs. $1.064 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.61Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX