On October 24, 2024, the shares in Simris Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On December 23, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved on a financing package to secure the working capital in the Company. As part of the finance package, the Company's board of directors entered into loan agreements which were subject to approval by the general meeting.

On December 23, 2024, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting to approve the board of directors' proposal of the aforementioned loan agreements.

On January 20, 2025, the Company disclosed the bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting, which had resolved to approve the board of directors' proposal.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Simris Group AB (SIMRIS B, ISIN code SE0008091664, order book ID 121365) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB