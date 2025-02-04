WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HUBBELL INC (HUBB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $197.0 million, or $3.64 per share. This compares with $171.0 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.Excluding items, HUBBELL INC reported adjusted earnings of $221.8 million or $4.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.334 billion from $1.345 billion last year.HUBBELL INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $197.0 Mln. vs. $171.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.64 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.334 Bln vs. $1.345 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX