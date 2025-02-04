AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Tuesday reported net profit of 386 million euros or 2.14 euros per share for the fourth quarter, higher than 294 million euros or 1.62 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by growth in revenue.Operating profit increased 26 percent to 468 million euros from 372 million euros last year.Revenue for the quarter grew 14 percent to 1.736 billion euros from 1.523 billion euros in the previous year.Looking ahead, the company expects net revenue for fiscal 2025 to increase 5 percent or more year-on-year to 7 billion or above. Adjusted EPS for the year is expected to increase 2 percent or more to 8.60 euros or above.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX