WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $166.4 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $208 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $179.6 million or $1.08 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $972.9 million from $984.6 million last year.Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $166.4 Mln. vs. $208 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue: $972.9 Mln vs. $984.6 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX