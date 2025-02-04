Prysmian Announces TransPowr Bare Aluminum Conductors Available with Reduced Carbon Emission Technology, Recognized with Environmental Product Declarations

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, is now producing all TransPowr® bare aluminum conductors using green and recycled materials, including low carbon aluminum and recycled steel.

Prysmian was recently recognized with Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), verified and published by ASTM International, which certifies information on a number of environmental impacts over the expected life of the TransPowr product line. Certified products include:

TransPowr® AAAC Bare Overhead Conductor

TransPowr® AAC Bare Overhead Conductor

TransPowr® ACCC® Bare Overhead Conductor

TransPowr® ACSS Bare Overhead Conductor

TransPowr® ACSS/AW Bare Overhead Conductor

TransPowr® ACSS/TW Bare Overhead Conductor

TransPowr® ASCR Bare Overhead Conductor

TransPowr® ASCR/AW Bare Overhead Conductor

TransPowr® ASCR/TW Bare Overhead Conductor & TransPowr® ACSR/SD Bare Overhead Conductor

"TransPowr is the first sustainably certified overhead product portfolio on the market," said Jared Weitzel, R&D Director for Prysmian North America. "By coupling this with our E3X® coating technology, we're able to offer customers a product that improves transmission efficiency and helps customers meet their sustainability targets related to CO2 emissions reduction."

These sustainable products maintain the same mechanical characteristics and performance as standard conductors. The addition of grid enhancing technology such as E3X® coating that reduces the lifetime energy costs and overall carbon footprint compounds the benefit of using green and recycled material to boost the sustainability of Prysmian's TransPowr products.

Additionally, manufacturing of the raw materials by use of renewable energy and the use of recycled materials back into sustainable products directly reduces the carbon footprint.

ASTM has verified and published Prysmian's EPDs, which are publicly available online. They are in accordance with ISO 14025, EN 15804+A2, ISO 14040, and ISO 14044 standards and rely on Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) to provide information on several environmental impacts over the expected life of the products.

"As we work toward a sustainable supply chain and developing our grid enhancing technologies, these EPDs reaffirm our commitment to providing our customers with innovative and sustainable solutions, crucial across markets but importantly for data centers," said Maura Nespoli, Vice President of Renewables and Sustainability for Prysmian North America. "We are steadfast in our commitment to solutions like this, which enable us to build stronger partnerships and foster mutual sustainability commitments between Prysmian and our customers."

Learn more about Prysmian's EPDs at https://www.astm.org/products-services/certification/environmental-product-declarations/epd-pcr.html.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

