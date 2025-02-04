TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook, Dividend)Looking ahead, for the full year, Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY.PK) has revised down its full-year guidance considering the sales trend through the nine-month period to December 31, 2024, prospects for the remainder of the year, as well as a reevaluation of the assumed foreign exchange rate.The assumed exchange rate has been revised to 150 yen from 140 yen per $1. The assumed exchange rate for euro remains unchanged at 155 yen per EUR 1.For the full year, the company now expects a net profit of 270 billion yen, lower than the prior outlook of 300 billion yen. Earnings per share are now projected to be 231.91 yen, lower than earlier guidance of 257.68 yen per share.Nintendo now anticipates annual sales of 1.190 trillion yen compared with earlier guidance of 1.280 trillion yen.The company now expects to pay a total annual dividend of 116 yen per share against the prior expectation of 129 yen per share.Nine-Month Results:Nintendo revealed a profit for nine months that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled ¥237,189 million, or ¥203.73 per share. This compares with ¥408,041 million, or ¥350.48 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 31.4% to ¥956,218 million from ¥1,394 billion last year.Nintendo Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: ¥237,189 Mln. vs. ¥408,041 Mln. last year. -EPS: ¥203.73 vs. ¥350.48 last year. -Revenue: ¥956,218 Mln vs. ¥1,394 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX