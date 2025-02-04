Ravelin's next-generation fraud prevention solutions complement and enhance Worldpay's portfolio of solutions, delivering more value to customers and accelerating e-commerce growth.

Worldpay®, a global industry leader in payments technology and solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ravelin, an AI-native fraud prevention platform headquartered in London, UK. The acquisition of Ravelin will complement and enhance Worldpay's portfolio of value-added solutions and enable merchants of all sizes to grow faster and protect their businesses as fraud activity accelerates globally.

Since its inception in 2015, Ravelin has developed next-generation fraud prediction and prevention solutions for e-commerce merchants. Over this period, Ravelin has established itself as a market leader in identifying payment fraud, account takeover, return refund abuse, promotion voucher abuse and marketplace fraud, and performing 3D Secure authentication. In addition, Ravelin's cloud-based AI platform will allow Worldpay to offer its customers leading-edge technology to further improve authorization rates.

"Our acquisition of Ravelin aligns with our strategy to invest in innovation and AI technology, enhancing the value we provide customers and accelerating our e-commerce growth," said Charles Drucker, chief executive officer of Worldpay. "In today's online world, equipping merchants with next-generation AI-powered fraud prevention products is vital, and we believe Ravelin's technology and expertise will significantly enhance Worldpay's overall value proposition to the marketplace. We look forward to partnering with Ravelin's leadership and their talented team to help our customers address their most complex challenges."

"Ravelin is thrilled to be joining Worldpay, a true global leader in the payments industry," said Martin Sweeney, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ravelin. "Worldpay's scale and reach, including processing approximately $2.5 trillion in payments volume and more than 50 billion transactions in 2024, will be an immense asset as we accelerate Ravelin's momentum and advance our mission to eradicate fraud from the internet. Together, we will be able to deliver innovation at scale, driving the adoption of our industry-leading fraud solutions to customers as they respond to increasingly sophisticated threats and rising fraud-related costs."

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor to Ravelin. Wells Fargo and Citi served as advisors to Worldpay.

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 50 billion transactions across 146 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and or Facebook.

About Ravelin

Ravelin is a leading AI-native enterprise fraud prevention platform, trusted by global brands to protect against the myriad threats posed by fraudsters. With a proven track record of delivering tangible results and unmatched expertise in fraud detection and prevention, Ravelin is committed to helping businesses thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

