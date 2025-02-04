Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, showcases the latest innovations in the Teams BYOD experience, now powered by ClickShare. These include automatic peripheral selection and speaker attribution. These features ensure a personalized and smooth experience for meeting participants in BYOD rooms.

Barco and Microsoft share a clear purpose to create the best meeting experience enabled by a simple and optimized user flow. Thanks to Microsoft's recent optimizations, joining a Teams meeting has become more personalized and intuitive, regardless of the room type. These new advancements are now seamlessly integrated into ClickShare's workflows.

In ClickShare BYOD rooms, participants enjoy an enhanced Teams experience with:

Automatic selection of room camera and audio, enabling in-room participants to use the camera and audio of the meeting room for an optimized view and sound

Speaker recognition, allowing in-room meeting participants to easily track who said what in meetings, leading to an accurate meeting recap and task assignment overview generated by Microsoft Copilot

Optimized shared display, showing the Teams meeting window on the in-room display

Voice isolation, blocking surrounding noise so others can hear the in-room participant clearly

These in-room workflow enhancements complement Microsoft's IT admin developments in the Shared Spaces initiative, enabling intuitive management, planning, and budgeting through a comprehensive room equipment overview, inventory data and room usage analytics for both Microsoft Teams Rooms and BYOD devices.

"Creating a seamless end user experience has been and will remain ClickShare's key focus," said Jan van Houtte, Executive Vice President Meeting Experience at Barco. "To ensure a consistent and optimal user experience, we will continue to align our user flows with the user improvements developed by Microsoft. We guarantee a consistent and intuitive experience in any type of meeting room, both for IT managers and meeting room participants."

Come and meet us at the upcoming ISE tradeshow in Barcelona (Feb 4-7) and join our immersive experience. Visit us at in Hall 2 at booth 2M 100

