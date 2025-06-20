Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a leading provider of advanced out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinemas, esports venues, stadiums, and arenas, today announced a new agreement with an existing national cinema exhibition customer. The agreement covers the sale and installation of 150 Barco laser projectors along with a range of MiT-manufactured equipment-including pedestals, IS-30 automation systems, and integration services-to support a comprehensive technology refresh at locations across the U.S. over the next three years.

Total revenue for the agreement is approximately $9 million and is expected to be recognized evenly over the company's next three fiscal years beginning in FY26. Initial installations are scheduled to begin in the fall, ahead of the 2025 holiday film season.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with this valued long-term customer by outfitting their locations with state-of-the-art Barco Series 4 4K laser projectors and Barco Alchemy media servers," said Francois Godfrey, President of MITQ. "This agreement highlights the customer experience and operating cost benefits of upgrading to laser projection. Moving iMage is proud to serve as a thought leader and trusted solutions provider as the cinema industry undertakes a broad technology refresh-replacing aging lamp-based systems, often in tandem with immersive audio upgrades."

"We're delighted to grow the footprint of Laser by Barco in the U.S.," said Joe Demeo, Director of Sales, Cinema, North America, at Barco. "Our Series 4 laser projection line delivers the operational efficiency and consistent, high-quality presentation that discerning audiences - and expert onsite teams - are looking for. MiT has been an early supporter of laser, and we're proud to continue our work together to elevate the moviegoing experience."

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com, or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

