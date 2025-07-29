Austin & San Antonio, Texas & Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ) "MiT", a leading provider of cutting-edge out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinema, Esports, stadiums and arenas, today announced four substantial technology refresh initiatives to incorporate laser projection with HDR by Barco and Doby Atmos immersive audio at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema's Lakeline and Mueller locations in Austin, TX and its Stone Oak and Park North locations in San Antonio, TX. The projects are expected to be completed in the coming months.

Project Highlights

Installation of dozens of state-of-the-art Barco SP4K laser projectors, delivering exceptional image clarity and vibrant color accuracy, for unmatched visual presentations.

Integration of Barco ICMP Alchemy servers to provide advanced content management and seamless playback capabilities, streamlining and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Integration, installation, and commissioning of HDR by Barco technology in one auditorium at each location. High Dynamic Range (HDR) is Barco's next-level cinema technology that artfully directs light to create darker darks, brighter brights, and a full spectrum of vibrant, life-like colors.

Design, project management, integration, and installation of immersive Dolby Atmos systems at each location that deliver a multidimensional surround sound experience to audiences.

Proprietary MiT Products MIT S5 projector pedestals will be utilized with each projector to deliver optimal system stability and performance. IMC25 Automation will be deployed to interface with the cinema projectors, servers, audio processors and pre-feature entertainment systems and provide centralized control of each auditorium. IS-30 AC power spike arrestor and current filter conditioners will be utilized to optimize and safeguard the power supply for the upgraded equipment.







Chris Drazba, Chief Development Officer, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, commented, "We are very pleased with the quality of advice and service received from the Moving iMage team over the years. Their attention to detail and ability to keep projects running smoothly from start to finish has made them a trusted extension of our development team and a long-term partner in helping Alamo Drafthouse deliver immersive experiences to our customers."

Moving iMage President and COO, Francois Godfrey, added, "We are proud to support Alamo Drafthouse in setting the standard for modern cinemas through its investments in premium, next-generation technologies and enhanced guest experiences. These new projects, which follow last year's cinema technology upgrades at Alamo's Las Colinas and Richardson locations in Dallas and their new build in Indianapolis, highlight the success of our collaboration and MiT's broad capabilities and leadership in cinema technology and integration services."





About Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (https://drafthouse.com)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-seven years later, with 44 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse has been called "the best theater in America" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best theater in the world" by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover's oasis not only by combining best-in-class food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including the American Genre Film Archive, a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film, and with several new theaters announced for this year and beyond.

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

