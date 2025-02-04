Anzeige
WKN: A2PN6S | ISIN: FR0013406881 | Ticker-Symbol: 6PV
Stuttgart
04.02.25
08:08 Uhr
0,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
04.02.2025 15:07 Uhr
157 Leser
CMG Cleantech S.A. Issues Statement on Misleading Third-Party Communications

Finanznachrichten News

DJ CMG Cleantech S.A. Issues Statement on Misleading Third-Party Communications 

CMG Cleantech S.A. 
CMG Cleantech S.A. Issues Statement on Misleading Third-Party Communications 
04-Feb-2025 / 14:33 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PARIS, 4 February, 2025 - CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG"), the renewable energy company listed on the Euronext Paris 
Exchange has been made aware that a third party appears to be communicating misleading and incorrect information about 
the company to its shareholder community. CMG believes the communication is aimed at promoting alternative 
investments. 
 
Any material company updates will always be communicated in accordance with regulatory requirements via the IR news 
link on the official company website www.cmgcleantech.com. We strongly advise that you rely solely on official 
disclosures from CMG CleanTech S.A. 
 
If you have any concerns or require further clarification, please contact CMG at CMG's email address which is: 
info@cmgcleantech.com. 
About CMG CleanTech S.A. 
Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG CleanTech S.A. (CMG) is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop 
the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate 
their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals. 
https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
 
Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries: 
pr@financialmedia.group 
Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CMG CleanTech SA Issues Statement on Misleading Third-Party Communications 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     CMG Cleantech S.A. 
         6 place de la Madeleine 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     charlotte@unity-group.com 
Internet:    https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013406881 
Euronext Ticker: MLCMG 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2080969 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2080969 04-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080969&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 08:34 ET (13:34 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
