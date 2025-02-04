DJ CMG Cleantech S.A. Issues Statement on Misleading Third-Party Communications

CMG Cleantech S.A. CMG Cleantech S.A. Issues Statement on Misleading Third-Party Communications 04-Feb-2025 / 14:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PARIS, 4 February, 2025 - CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG"), the renewable energy company listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange has been made aware that a third party appears to be communicating misleading and incorrect information about the company to its shareholder community. CMG believes the communication is aimed at promoting alternative investments. Any material company updates will always be communicated in accordance with regulatory requirements via the IR news link on the official company website www.cmgcleantech.com. We strongly advise that you rely solely on official disclosures from CMG CleanTech S.A. If you have any concerns or require further clarification, please contact CMG at CMG's email address which is: info@cmgcleantech.com. About CMG CleanTech S.A. Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG CleanTech S.A. (CMG) is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals. https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries: pr@financialmedia.group Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CMG CleanTech SA Issues Statement on Misleading Third-Party Communications =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: CMG Cleantech S.A. 6 place de la Madeleine 75008 Paris France E-mail: charlotte@unity-group.com Internet: https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ ISIN: FR0013406881 Euronext Ticker: MLCMG AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2080969 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

