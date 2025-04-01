Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025
WKN: A2PN6S | ISIN: FR0013406881 | Ticker-Symbol: 6PV
Stuttgart
01.04.25
08:05 Uhr
0,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CMG CLEANTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMG CLEANTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.04.2025 17:51 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CMG Cleantech S.A. Signs Mou With Panacea Global Energy, Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ CMG CLEANTECH S.A. SIGNS MOU WITH PANACEA GLOBAL ENERGY, INC. 

CMG Cleantech S.A. 
CMG CLEANTECH S.A. SIGNS MOU WITH PANACEA GLOBAL ENERGY, INC. 
01-Apr-2025 / 17:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CMG CLEANTECH S.A. SIGNS MOU WITH PANACEA GLOBAL ENERGY, INC. 
 
[Paris, 01 April 2025] - Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between CMG CleanTech S.A. 
("CMG") and Panacea Global Energy, Inc ("PGE") CMG has announced that it has agreed to acquire 25% of PGE, valued at 
USD 18 million. The consideration will be settled through the issuance of CMG shares in accordance with the relevant 
laws. 
CMG will collaborate with PGE on its Green Garden Village ("GGV") project in Florida. This groundbreaking initiative 
aims to develop a sustainable business ecosystem integrating residential communities, renewable energy, manufacturing, 
and wellness. The manufacturing facilities within GGV will include green hydrogen production, battery recycling, solar 
technology and heat pump innovations, with the goal of generating 100% of the project's energy requirements on-site. 
Commenting on the announcement, CMG's Directeur Général (CEO), Darren Taylor said "This marks an exciting new chapter 
for CMG. Our collaboration with Panacea Global Energy on the Green Garden Village project aligns with our mission to 
drive innovation and sustainability in the clean energy sector." 
 
About CMG CleanTech S.A. 
 
Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG") is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to 
develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals 
alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals. 
https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
 
 
 
Contacts for IR and media enquiries: 
pr@financialmedia.group 
Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CMG CLEANTECH S.A. SIGNS MOU WITH PANACEA GLOBAL ENERGY, INC. 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     CMG Cleantech S.A. 
         6 place de la Madeleine 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     charlotte@unity-group.com 
Internet:    https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013406881 
Euronext Ticker: MLCMG 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2110124 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2110124 01-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
