TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Looking ahead to the full year, Japanese gamemaker Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY.PK) revised down its annual guidance and cut its full-year sales Switch Console forecast by 12 percent to 11 million units.The company said the revision is based on the sales trend through the nine-month period to December 31, 2024, prospects for the remainder of the year, as well as a re-evaluation of the assumed foreign exchange rate. The assumed exchange rate has been revised to 150 yen from 140 yer per $1. The assumed exchange rate for euro remains unchanged at 155 yen per 1 euro.For the full year, the company now expects net profit of 270 billion yen, lower than the prior outlook of 300 billion yen. Earnings per share are now projected to be 231.91 yen, lower than earlier guidance of 257.68 yen per share.Nintendo now anticipates annual sales of 1.190 trillion yen, compared with earlier guidance of 1.280 trillion yen. The company now expects to pay a total annual dividend of 116 per share yen against the prior outlook of 129 per share yen.Nintendo Co. Ltd. revealed a profit for nine months that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled 237,189 million yen, or 203.73 yen per share. This compares with 408,041 million yen, or 350.48 yen per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 31.4 percent to 956,218 million yen from 1,394 billion yen last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX