EQS-News: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

4finance EUR 2028 bond put option notification



04.02.2025 / 15:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



4finance EUR 2028 bond put option notification 4 February 2025. 4finance S.A. ("4finance" or the "Company") notifies investors that it has published a put option notice in respect of its 11.25% EUR 2028 bonds, as per the Terms and Conditions amended in December 2023. Upon request from investors the Company may repurchase up to a total of EUR 15 million of the EUR 2028 bonds at par.



Given the EUR 2028 bonds are currently trading above par, the Company does not expect significant investor participation.



The put option notice and relevant forms to submit a repurchase request are available at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds



For more information, please contact: investorrelations@4finance.com or Aalto Capital ( manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.com / +49 175 2668901)



Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.



About 4finance



Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 11 countries.



Leveraging automation and data-driven insights across the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €10 billion since inception in instalment loans, lines of credit and single payment loans.



4finance operates a portfolio of market-leading brands offering simple, useful and transparent products to millions of customers. The Group provides convenient products in a responsible way to the many consumers who are often underserved by conventional providers.



The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations primarily in Bulgaria, Romania and Greece.



www.4finance.com





04.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

