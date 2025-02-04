Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - John Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer, BlackBerry Limited, Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer, BlackBerry Limited ("BlackBerry " or the "Company") (TSX: BB) and their team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's long-lasting relationship with Toronto Stock Exchange.





BlackBerry began trading on TSX in October 1997 under the name Research in Motion and 12 years ago today marks the change in name and ticker to BlackBerry (TSX: BB). BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

