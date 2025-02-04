St-Bruno-de-Guigues, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC") North America's leading natural hydrogen exploration company, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Avalio Pty Ltd., a prominent geoscience and drilling technology firm, to further the advancement of natural hydrogen exploration and development.

This collaboration will integrate Avalio's specialized expertise in geoscience applications for target identification and instrumentation with QIMC's ongoing exploration initiatives. Additionally, the partnership will focus on the customization of drilling technologies designed for depths between 500m and 1.5km, joint appraisal and evaluation methodologies, and the implementation of strategic risk management frameworks.

QIMC has achieved groundbreaking results in its Quebec St-Bruno-de-Guigues hydrogen camp, recording hydrogen concentrations exceeding 7,000 ppm at depths of under 50m, with only trace amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4). These findings reinforce the company's position as a pioneer in natural hydrogen discovery.

"This partnership with Avalio is a significant step in refining our exploration and development strategies," stated John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "By leveraging cutting-edge geoscience and state-of-the-art drilling technologies we are solidifying our role at the forefront of the natural hydrogen sector."

Vitaly Vidavskiy, Director of Avalio Pty Ltd., added, "We are excited to collaborate with QIMC on this high-impact initiative. Our expertise in geoscience and drilling optimization will complement QIMC's exploration objectives, driving meaningful advancements in the natural hydrogen space."

This partnership underscores QIMC and Avalio's commitment to pioneering sustainable and efficient hydrogen exploration technologies, strengthening investor confidence, and accelerating the development of natural hydrogen as a viable energy resource.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

