Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is pleased to announce significant progress in its proprietary Clean Natural Hydrogen program, highlighted by new elevated measurements of free hydrogen gas concentrations of up to 21,882 PPM (2.19%) and 21,055 PPM (2.11%) at a shallow depth (75 m) on Line 1, Well #8. These results represent an impressive 90% increase on the highest concentration previously recorded also under sub-zero Celsius temperature conditions.

"These extraordinary results clearly confirm the strength and precision of our approach to clean, natural hydrogen and reinforces QIMC's position as a leader in the emerging clean natural hydrogen sector," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "Our recent expansion into Ontario underscores our commitment to aggressive exploration and positions us well to continue to grow and create value for our shareholders."

These latest results are a strong validation of QIMC's proprietary clean natural hydrogen model. We are observing higher hydrogen concentrations with the increase in ambient temperatures and fluctuations in atmospheric pressure. The Company is currently monitoring eight wells and anticipates further substantial results as weather conditions evolve towards warmer temperatures and higher atmospheric pressures.

Strategic expansion in Ontario

Building on these validations, QIMC is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into Ontario following the success of its St-Bruno-de-Guigues hydrogen model, having recently secured claims in the Beauchamp, Henwood, and Kerns areas, northwest of St-Bruno-de-Guigues. During the spring and summer, the Company will conduct soil sampling and geophysical surveys focused on hydrogen along the main fault structures of the Temiscamingue graben, notably along the Rivière Blanche fault.

Methodology Used

The gas sampling method and analysis method used by QIMC's technical team consisted of collecting accumulated gas samples at the wellhead. The monitoring wells were drilled with a diamond drill using HWT-gauge casing, and a 2" diameter screen was inserted into the boreholes. Silica sand was inserted into the free volume between the outer part of the screen and the edge of the boreholes. Subsequently, clay (bentonite) was used to seal the first two meters of the wells. The top of QIMC's monitoring wells is protected by a padlocked cylindrical metal structure, and a watertight plug with valve (Waterra's well plug) hermetically seals the end of the well head.

For well sampling, QIMC uses a GasDog GD200-H2 hydrogen detector. This electrochemical detector has a wider measurement range (0-40,000 ppm), a response time of less than 10 seconds and can be used at temperatures from -20oC to 50oC. Please note that the other gas detectors normally used by QIMC to detect lower H2 concentrations (e.g. Ga5000 detectors) are not suitable for measuring the high hydrogen concentrations found in wells.

When gas samples are taken, the gas detector is connected to a sealed manifold fitted with a hermetic coupling valve. This procedure enables the contents of the gas volume contained in the wellhead to be analyzed without having to remove the top cap. After measuring gas concentrations, the field team opens the wellhead plug and checks for ice or free water in the well. All sampling and instrumental measurements are recorded in video mode by cell phone.

St-Bruno-de-Guigues monitoring wells are generally located on a thick sequence of glaciolacustrine sediments, and groundwater is abundant. As a result, the hydrogen accumulated at the wellhead transits through the groundwater column and is subject, among other things, to the very low solubility limits of hydrogen in water (1-2 ppm). Given the low hydrostatic pressure of the subsurface environment and the high hydrogen concentrations observed in the free gas volume at the top of the well, it is obvious that a significant proportion of the hydrogen measured comes from the accumulation of hydrogen bubbles building up at the top of the well. The low density of hydrogen bubbles generally favours a rapid, apical ascent of hydrogen compared with deeper geological sources. The more than significant concentrations observed seem to indicate the presence of hydrogen leaking from fractures in the Cobalt Group sandstones. Wells drilled deeper into the fractured rock (beneath the Quaternary sediments), should make it possible to assess the extent and chemical characteristics of the gas upwellings responsible for the formation of the hydrogen anomalies observed in the soils and in the tops of the monitoring wells, drilled in December 2024 and January 2025, at St-Bruno-de-Guigues.

About the INRS and Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche, P.Geo.

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") is a high-level research and training institute. Pr. Richer-LaFlèche's team has exceptional geological, geochemical and geophysical experience specifically in the regions of QIMC's newly acquired claims. They have carried out over six years of geophysical and geochemical work and collected thousands of C1-C4 Soil-Gas analyses.

In addition, the INRS team has several portable gas spectrometers and the sampling equipment and logistics necessary for taking gas samples and geophysical measurements on the ground or in the aquatic environment.

Pr. Richer-LaFlèche also holds an FRQNT grant, in partnership with Quebec MRN and the mining industry, to develop and optimize a Soil-Gas method for the direct detection of mineralized bodies and faults under Quaternary cover. In addition to sulphide gases, hydrogen was systematically analyzed in the numerous surveys carried out in 2023 in Abitibi, Témiscamingue and also in the Quebec Appachian.

Pr. Richer-Laflèche, a qualified expert in hydrogen exploration, has reviewed, read and approved the technical content presented in this press release. Pr. Richer-Laflèche confirms that the methodologies employed, data presented, and interpretations made conform to current industry practices and standards relating to hydrogen exploration.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248012

SOURCE: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.