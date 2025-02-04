WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization, in collaboration with Uganda's Ministry of Health and other partners, has launched a vaccine trial for the Sudan species of the Ebola virus at a ceremony in Kampala.This launch marks a significant milestone as it is the first trial to assess the clinical efficacy of a vaccine against Ebola Sudan virus disease and the first clinical trial of the vaccine during an outbreak.'This is a critical achievement towards better pandemic preparedness, and saving lives when outbreaks occur,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's Director-General.'This is possible because of the dedication of Uganda's health workers, the involvement of communities, the Ministry of Health of Uganda, Makerere University and UVRI, and research efforts led by WHO involving hundreds of scientists through our research and development Filoviruses network. We thank our partners for their dedication and cooperation, from IAVI for donating the vaccine, to CEPI, EU HERA and Canada's IDRC for funding, and Africa CDC for further support. This massive achievement would simply not be possible without them.'Due to the urgency of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, principal investigators from Makerere University and the Uganda Virus Research Institute have rapidly prepared for the trial in just four days.The vaccine was provided by IAVI, with financial support from WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Canada's International Development Research Centre, and the European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority and support from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX