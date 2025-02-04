Data4Cure, Inc.: Data4Cure Partners With Pfizer to Deliver New Insights With AI and Data-Driven Knowledge Graphs

Data4Cure today announced an ongoing multi-year partnership with Pfizer, aimed at leveraging advanced analytics and knowledge graph AI to drive innovation in Pfizer's drug discovery and development programs.

The collaboration and selected results from the partnership will be showcased at the upcoming Precision Medicine World Conference in Santa Clara, February 5-7, 2025.

Using Data4Cure's Biomedical Intelligence® Cloud platform, Pfizer has been integrating and analyzing multi-omics data to build a continuously updated knowledge graph that bridges public and internal datasets as well as literature evidence. Through the ongoing partnership, Data4Cure and Pfizer aim to expand the platform's capabilities, with the goal of enabling comprehensive data integration across multiple disease areas and leveraging advancements in knowledge graph AI to support generation of actionable insights aligned with Pfizer's strategic research priorities.

Key Developments

Under the partnership, Data4Cure and Pfizer aim to:

Build upon Data4Cure's unique capabilities for data harmonization and multimodal data analysis.

Harness the power of foundation models and cutting-edge knowledge graph AI to unlock transformative insights from diverse and harmonized datasets.

Support Pfizer's research efforts in target and biomarker identification, indication expansion studies, and the exploration of disease mechanisms and subtypes.

"We are thrilled by our collaboration with Pfizer to develop new data integration, analytics, and knowledge graph AI capabilities for accelerating drug discovery and development," said Janusz Dutkowski, CEO and Co-founder of Data4Cure. "This partnership aims to address a critical challenge in pharmaceutical research: how to effectively turn vast and complex multimodal data into knowledge to inform drug pipelines, reduce development time and costs, and increase success rates. Our collaboration and platform innovations will synthesize knowledge from diverse data sources, empowering Pfizer's scientists to pursue groundbreaking therapies for patients."

Roy Ronen, Data4Cure's CTO, added, "It is immensely gratifying to see Data4Cure's platform being applied to support a broad range of research areas as part of a long-running collaboration with Pfizer. We are excited to further enhance the platform's capabilities to provide Pfizer's researchers with new cutting-edge tools for data integration, advanced analytics and knowledge synthesis."

"This partnership is a testament to Pfizer's commitment to harnessing innovative technologies to advance our R&D efforts," said Paul Rejto, Vice President, Discovery Technologies, Pfizer Oncology Research. "By collaborating with Data4Cure, we are leveraging their ability to connect diverse data sources into a unified knowledge graph. This capability enables our scientists to rapidly and easily compare results across studies to uncover insights into disease mechanisms and drug responses, transforming the way we approach research and develop new therapies. We are committed to using AI to support our goal of creating breakthroughs that change patients' lives."

About Data4Cure

Data4Cure is a leading biomedical AI company specializing in biology-informed AI tools for semantic data integration, analytics, and knowledge synthesis. The company's flagship product, the Biomedical Intelligence® Cloud, helps pharmaceutical and biotech organizations turn multimodal data into knowledge and insights to drive drug discovery and development. By connecting diverse data sources through its extensive continuously updated knowledge graph - spanning over 3 billion relations from public and proprietary datasets - the platform enables the discovery of new insights into complex biological mechanisms. Data4Cure's latest AI capabilities include automated data curation, data and literature-evidence synthesis, multi-task foundation models, and Knowledge Graph AI-based target intelligence. To learn more about Data4Cure visit www.data4cure.com.

