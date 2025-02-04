WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $116.01 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $138.72 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $138.31 million or $2.51 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $555.74 million from $618.98 million last year.Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $116.01 Mln. vs. $138.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.11 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $555.74 Mln vs. $618.98 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $350 - $410 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX