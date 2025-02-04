WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $331.76 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $282.09 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $339.95 million or $0.25 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $2.845 billion from $2.516 billion last year.Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $331.76 Mln. vs. $282.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $2.845 Bln vs. $2.516 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX