WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $81.642 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $9.29 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.22 million or $0.37 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $166.124 billion from $171.189 billion last year.Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $81.642 Mln. vs. $9.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $166.124 Bln vs. $171.189 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $155 - $175 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX