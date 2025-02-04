WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $152.53 million, or $6.14 per share. This compares with $121.07 million, or $4.80 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fair Isaac Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $143.79 million or $5.79 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $439.97 million from $382.06 million last year.Fair Isaac Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $152.53 Mln. vs. $121.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.14 vs. $4.80 last year. -Revenue: $439.97 Mln vs. $382.06 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $28.58 Full year revenue guidance: $1.98 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX