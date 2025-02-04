WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $227 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $0.95 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $1.345 billion from $1.288 billion last year.Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $227 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.345 Bln vs. $1.288 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.88Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX